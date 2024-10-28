A few morning clouds make way for lots of afternoon sunshine and warm weather

Temperatures this Monday morning are sitting in the mid to upper 60s with increased cloud cover across the area. Clouds will stick around for much of the morning as temperatures slowly rise through the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds dissipate around noon time making way for lots of sunshine later this afternoon. This brings highs into the 80s as rain chances remain low throughout the day.

Overnight, lows gradually fall through the 70s and 60s with mostly clear skies before lows bottom out in the low to mid 60s early Tuesday morning. Some patchy areas of fog can't be ruled out Tuesday morning with patchy areas of clouds overhead. A mostly sunny afternoon will keep highs in the 80s.

Highs remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s throughout the week, including Halloween on Thursday. You may be used to a chilly night with lows in the 40s around Halloween, but that won't be the case this year. It stays warm and comfortable, so make sure to dress lightly when going out trick or treating!