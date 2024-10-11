A dry weekend with lots of sunshine and cool starts lasts into next week

Blue sky with lots of sunshine has persisted throughout the day Friday as dry air continues to filter into the area from the northeast. Dew point temperatures have been in the 40s and 50s for much of the day, which means the humidity is gone and has been replaces with a crisp feel to the air. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, making a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the weather! Overnight temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 50s for lows early tomorrow morning as skies remain clear.

Saturday begins on the cool side with temperatures slowly warming through the 60s and into the low 70s over the course of the morning. Skies stay blue and sunny. Highs warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon, but it stays dry with low humidity, making it feel very comfortable outside. Even a few passing clouds will be hard to come by over the course of the day.

Sunday into the workweek repeats more of the same dry, sunny pattern with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Rain chances don't get higher than 10% over the next week, meaning you can put away the rain jacket and umbrella for the time being. Enjoy this beautiful stretch of October weather with no tropical threats for at least the next week!