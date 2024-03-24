A dry start to the week brings sun before scattered storms begin Tuesday evening

Abundant sunshine with little to no cloud cover has made for a great day for outdoor activities. Temperatures have risen into the mid 70s across most of the area this afternoon with a breeze out of the east. Over the next few hours, a few more clouds will begin to filter into the area as temperatures fall through the 60s and into the lower 50s by sunrise.

Monday will begin with fair to partly cloudy skies as many begin their day and head to work around 9am. Over the course of the morning, clouds will gradually clear and skies will once again turn mostly sunny. This will help raise temperatures into the upper 70s by the mid afternoon hours, with a few locations reaching the 80 degree mark.

A steady 10-15 mph breeze will continue throughout the day from the east, making for difficult boating conditions on the sea. 25-30 knot winds have caused a gale warning to be issued for maritime areas during the day on Monday.

Tuesday will begin with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the 80s in the afternoon. Later in the day around the evening hours, some scattered storms will enter the region, some of which with the potential to become strong to severe. Storms will remain scattered on Wednesday with a little bit more cloud cover, although they will still be scattered in nature. Neither day will be a washout.

Thursday brings back mostly sunny skies later in the day with dry conditions lasting through the weekend. An early look at Easter brings 80s back into the forecast, with rain appearing unlikely.