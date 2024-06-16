A dry first half of the week makes way for increased rain chances by Thursday

Pop-up storms with cloudier periods have been commonplace across the region for Father's Day, causing a range of temperatures across the area. Sunnier neighborhoods have seen temperatures rise into the 90s while those just seeing a shower pass through are in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Scattered storms will continue just past sunset tonight before making way for passing clouds overnight as lows dip into the mid 70s around sunrise.

Monday will start off with dry weather, but more clouds than sun can be expected during the morning hours. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out Monday afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Highs reach the mid 90s during the afternoon as hot and humid weather continues.

A high pressure system off to our north, bringing an extended period of heat for parts of the northeast, is setting up easterly wind flow across the Big Bend and South Georgia. This will filter in drier air from our east over the next few days, and eventually an area of tropical moisture by the end of the week.

This area of tropical moisture has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next week, but the main impacts to the southeast will be increased rain chances. The exact track of this system will determine how much rain we may see later this week, so stay tuned to First To Know Weather for the latest updates.