A dry and sunny Valentine's Day makes for a great day to get outdoors

A chilly start is underway across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia as light winds and clear skies have allowed temperatures to fall into the mid 30s this morning. Throughout the morning, abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures through the 40s and 50s, reaching the 60s by noon. Winds will remain light out of the north-northeast today with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Some clouds will filter in around sunset, but it will be a mostly sunny day. This will make for a great day to get outdoors and commute for Valentine's Day dates and activities.

Overnight tonight, some passing clouds will make their way into the region, but there will still be clearer periods throughout the night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight tonight, but remain a little warmer than they are this morning. Highs to end the week will reach the low 70s as mostly cloudy skies cover the region by Friday. Rain looks to stay away until the weekend.

Saturday will bring the greatest chance for rain over the next week, with mostly cloudy skies and potentially widespread showers across the region. Temperatures will also cool off this weekend, with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Some showers linger Sunday morning, before the area dries out by the afternoon. Next week starts off with decreasing cloud cover as days remain mild in the 60s with overnight lows dipping into the mid 30s.