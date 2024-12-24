A dry and mild Christmas makes for great weather to spend time outdoors

Highs reached the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the area Tuesday afternoon with some passing clouds overhead. Periods of clear sky will continue overnight before more clouds filter in during the early morning hours. Temperatures fall through the 50s and 40s after sunset, so Santa's coat will be just enough to keep him warm throughout the overnight hours!

Christmas morning will start with chilly temperatures in the low to mid 40s, but an ample amount of sunshine will help the area warm through the 50s over the course of the morning. After noon, temperatures will be climbing through the 60s with highs peaking in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds filtering in Wednesday night. No rain will impact the area, so the rain gear can be left home for this holiday!

The week between Christmas and New Years will be warm with isolated to scattered showers possible Friday into the weekend. This comes along with more clouds than sun through the weekend with highs reaching the 70s each afternoon. More sun comes into play to start next week as lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s continue in the forecast.