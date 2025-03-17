A cool start Tuesday turns to a warm afternoon with lots of sun and dry weather

Highs made it into the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday afternoon with a cool breeze out of the northwest lasting throughout the day. Skies have cleared out with lots of sunshine, and will remain clear overnight as temperatures steadily fall through the 50s and 40s before reaching the upper 30s just after sunrise Tuesday morning. Winds calm overnight, setting up a cool start to Tuesday.

Temperatures warm quickly through the 40s and 50s before reaching the 60s by 11am. Skies remain sunny with calm winds as highs reach the mid 70s by the middle of the afternoon. This makes Tuesday a great day to get outdoors and enjoy the comfortable springtime weather!

Wednesday remains warm and sunny before the next chance of rain arrives Thursday morning. A line of showers and storms rolls in just before sunrise, lasting through a good part of the morning. High Thursday reach the upper 60s before overnight lows fall into the 30s Friday morning. Skies dry out once again for the day on Friday as highs return to the 70s.

