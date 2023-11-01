A cold start to a chilly day across the area is underway with abundant sunshine lasting through the day

Temperatures across the region are in the 40s and 50s, still cooling down as winds from the north bring in cooler and drier air. Dewpoint temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning, showing how very dry air is spreading throughout the region. Lows this morning will bottom out in the low to mid 40s before warming up slowly into the low 60s later this afternoon. Sunny skies will persist throughout the day with no rain in the forecast through the end of the week. The very dry air across the region in addition to winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times have caused a Red Flag Warning to be issued for western portions of the viewing area, including Tallahassee and Bainbridge. Let this serve as a reminder to avoid any outdoor burns today.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will dip into the 30s across the region, with some of our northern counties in southern Georgia seeing the potential for temperatures below freezing. This is why a freeze warning has been issued for Miller, Baker, Mitchell, and Colquitt counties for tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures throughout the area will warm into the mid to upper 60s, and highs will rebound into the 70s and 80s by this weekend. No rain is expected in the extended forecast until early next week, when there is the chance at some isolated storms on Tuesday.