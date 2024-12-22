A cold start Monday makes way for more mild weather in the afternoon

Temperatures reached the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon with a light breeze out of the northeast keeping highs slightly below average. Skies will remain clear through midnight before a couple of clouds filter in later tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 40s throughout the overnight hours with early Monday morning lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s across the area around sunrise.

Monday features mostly sunny skies over the course of the morning as temperatures gradually warm through the 40s. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 50s in the early part of the afternoon as highs peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds continue to filter into the area during the afternoon hours, making for a partly cloudy sky to end the day.

Partly cloudy skies stick around on Christmas Eve Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 60s across the area. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Christmas Day, but most remain dry through the holiday as highs reach the low 70s. Isolated to scattered showers come into play with mostly cloudy skies to end the week as highs return to the 70s through the weekend. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend before a frontal system brings periods of rain into the area on Sunday.