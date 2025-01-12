A cold and rainy Monday starts the week on a damp note before dry stretch begins

Highs Monday afternoon reached the low to mid 50s with gradual cooling expected overnight. Some more clouds moving into the area help to keep tonight's lows warmer than this morning's, but increasing humidity will bring a damp cold feel to the air. Spotty showers move in after midnight as temperatures bottom out in the lower 40s with a few areas making it into the upper 30s early Monday morning.

By sunrise, steady rain will begin for western areas before the entire area sees periods of steady rain later in the day. Rain sticks around for the majority of the day with temperatures struggling to make it into the 50s, even during the afternoon hours. This means the entire day will be spent in the 40s with on and off rain for the majority of the area. Monday would be fair to call one of those washout kind of days, where even if there are a few opportunities where the rain lightens up, there won't be enough to keep outdoor plans from getting rained on.

Tuesday sees skies dry out and periods of sunshine return, but lows in the 30s with highs in the 50s continue through the end of the week. Lots of sunshine is expected heading into Friday before the chance for showers returns late Saturday into Sunday as a frontal system approaches the area. This allows temperatures to rebound into the 60s for highs this upcoming weekend.

Take the umbrella and rain jacket out for your Monday commute, but you'll be able to put it away for the rest of the workweek.