A chilly Christmas morning makes for a much brighter and warmer afternoon

Good Christmas morning Big Bend and South Georgia! Hopefully the fireplace is warm and the cocoa is hot! Temperatures this morning in the upper 30s and lower 40s mean its not quite frosty, but still chilly enough for the winter gear over the first few hours of the morning. By noon, temperatures will reach the lower 60s with highs reaching the upper 60s later in the day. Skies remain dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Overnight, temperatures will fall through the 50s and bottom out in the lower 50s early Thursday morning. A few more clouds filter in overnight which brings the chance for a very isolated shower Thursday. Skies will become mostly cloudy with more clouds than sun to end the week as highs reach the 70s each afternoon.

Friday brings some spotty showers into the area, but most will not see rain. However it will be a good idea to bring the rain gear just in case one of the few showers passes over wherever you may be! An isolated shower cannot be ruled out through the weekend, with scattered showers expected Sunday. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s continue in the forecast through the New Year.