80s return to the forecast as dry weather persists throughout the workweek

Temperatures this afternoon made it into the upper 70s across the region and they are now cooling through the 70s and 60s. Clear skies are persisting throughout the region as dry weather continues in our forecast. No rain is popping up on radar across the region with very little cloud cover expected through the night. Over the next few hours temperatures will cool into the 50s with overnight lows dipping into the low 50s, with some of our southern Georgia counties dropping into the mid-to-upper 40s tonight. Remember to turn back the clocks tonight as we fall back to standard time. This will bring us earlier sunrises and sunsets!

Tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine in the forecast with relatively low humidity, as temperatures climb into the low 80s across the region tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great day to get outdoors and enjoy weather that is more typical of October, making it a great day to enjoy the North Florida State Fair in Tallahassee! Throughout the week, dry weather continues with passing clouds from time to time. Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s throughout the week, while overnight lows will only dip into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week. For those that enjoy holding on to the warmer weather this time of year, this will be a great week to enjoy it before winter inevitably comes in a couple of weeks!