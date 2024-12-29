2024 ends with dry and warm weather and mostly clear skies

Temperatures reached the 70s Sunday afternoon even after storm rolled through earlier in the morning. Skies have continued to clear and into the overnight hours, partly cloudy skies will make way for mostly clear skies after midnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s reaching the 50s after 10pm and bottoming out in the upper 40s and lower 50s early Monday morning. Some patchy areas of fog are expected during the early morning hours on Monday before sunny skies take over during the day.

Mostly sunny skies will help evaporate any lingering fog over the course of the morning with temperatures reaching the 60s by 11am. Skies continue to clear into the afternoon where sunny skies and highs in the 70s come into play by the middle of the afternoon with winds remaining calm. Temperatures fall into the 50s for lows Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Highs return to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday before a dry cold front moves through and knocks down temperatures heading into New Year's Day. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s on Wednesday make way for highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s later in the week. Dry weather is expected to continue over the next 7 days with an eventual temperature rebound later next weekend.