WATCH: Buses with grand jurors who could hear Trump case arrive in Atlanta

Asst. District Attorney De Andre Royals also seen arriving
Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office bus and Asst. District Attorney De Andre Royals arriving for Monday’s grand jury hearing
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 14, 2023
ATLANTA (AP) - Just one month after Donald Trump’s January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election loss, district attorney Fani Willis announced she was looking into possibly illegal “attempts to influence” the results.

As she built her case, she called a parade of witnesses before a special grand jury, presiding over an investigation that was so public it seemed she would become the first prosecutor in U.S. history to indict a former president. She is instead poised to become the third person to levy criminal charges against Trump.

But the expected indictment could be the most sprawling case against the former president.

Buses with Fulton County grand jurors who could hear the Trump case arrived at a courthouse in Atlanta Monday morning. Asst. District Attorney De Andre Royals was also seen arriving Monday.

