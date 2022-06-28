The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal Monday evening.

The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.

Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement saying the "new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."

Brightline announced its agreement with Disney World to build the train station at Disney Springs in November 2020.

The high-speed passenger train currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.