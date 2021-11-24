This KidKraft Super Model Dollhouse is on sale for $89.99 (Regularly $140)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Here is an incredible deal for the pint-sized doll-lover in your life: Walmart has a huge markdown on their KidKraft Super Model Dollhouse. With over 600 reviews and a nearly 5-star rating, you can’t go wrong with gifting this dollhouse to a kiddo in your life.

Normally priced at $139.99, the KidKraft dollhouse is marked down to just $89.99, plus free shipping.

Wow! Whether you want it shipped directly to your home or to your local Walmart for pickup, that is an incredible deal, especially considering the dollhouse is $50 off.

With three floors and standing over 4 feet tall, this dollhouse includes a working elevator, a staircase, a patio and 11 accessories, including a palm tree, a bunk bed, tables, chairs, a sofa, appliances, lamps and even a toilet!

You will have to assemble the dollhouse, but reviews say that it is relatively easy to put together, and they prefer the quality of the wood over the plastic pieces of the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Dolls that are 12 inches tall or shorter will work with this dollhouse, meaning Barbies, Bratz, Monster High Dolls, and Disney Princess dolls are all the right size.

You can find discounts on Barbies, such as the Barbie Stroll ‘n Play Pups Playset on Walmart’s website as well. It’s on sale from $18.99 to $10.44:

Will the kiddos you’re buying for imagine a farm next to this chic dollhouse, or perhaps down the lane? The Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm Playset is also on sale at Walmart, down from $59 to $41.97. This set comes with 11 animals, a hay bale on a pulley that kids can move in and out of the loft, as well as other tools Barbie will find useful around the farm — though note that this set does not come with Barbie herself.

Time to play!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.