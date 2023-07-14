Walmart has this electric ice cream maker for just $34.99

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Stop splurging on Dairy Queen this summer: With your own ice cream maker, you easily make Blizzards at home. And right now, you can get an ice cream maker with a built-on candy crusher for $15 off at Walmart!

Regularly priced at $49.99, the Nostalgia 2-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker is now $34.99. That’s a 30% savings. The appliance comes with a hand-crank-operated candy crusher that can be used for everything from candy to cookie dough to nuts and more. It also has a detachable bucket that makes serving easy.

While it’s not clear how long this deal will last, you’ll want to add it to your cart soon (no couple or discount code is required) to make sure it doesn’t sell out since ice cream makers are a popular summer buy.

Unlike “ice cream in a bag” recipes, using an electric ice cream maker takes all the elbow grease out of producing homemade ice cream. Making ice cream at home without a machine can take up to 15 minutes of shaking, which can leave you tired (with very cold hands). Although it is fun for kids to make ice cream this way, the result can generally be a bit soupy as it’s hard to get your ice cream to set up correctly.

An electric ice cream maker is a simple solution that will result in perfect homemade ice cream every single time while giving kids the chance to be creative and hands-on in the kitchen. They will love using the hand-crank to add in spoonfuls of candies or nuts and see the ice and salt work their magic.

Ice cream makers also have other creative uses. You can use them as wine chillers or to re-freeze smoothies or other drinks that become watery. They can also be used to create sorbets, slushies, freezes and other cold drinks. Frosé, anyone?

Buy Nostalgia 2-Quart Electric Ice Cream Maker with Candy Crusher at Walmartfor $34.99 (was $49.99).

