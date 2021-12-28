Vehicle located after hit-and-run driver kills 2 children, injures 4 others in Broward County

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — A vehicle connected to a Monday hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four other children in Broward County has been located, according to the sheriff's office.

Traffic homicide detectives said Tuesday that the vehicle was located in Wilton Manors. However, investigators are still searching for the driver.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a 2009 Honda Accord sedan, driven by a man, was traveling southbound Monday in Wilton Manors on Northwest Ninth Avenue approaching the 2500 block.

At the same time, a Broward County Transit bus was stopped to drop off a passenger.

UPDATE: The vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, has been located. Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives are searching for the driver. For more info: https://t.co/pQnsD2jqIg — WiltonManorsOfficial (@WiltonManorsCty) December 28, 2021

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound, it began to merge into the right lane from the edge of the road.

Detectives said the Honda approached the bus from behind at that time.

However, the driver of the Honda failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

Investigators said the driver almost struck the front driver's side as it cut in front of the bus.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk and a driveway at 2417 Northwest Ninth Ave., striking multiple children.

After the crash occurred, officials said the vehicle accelerated and fled the area southbound.

WTVJ, NBC News Channel Stephen Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue holds a news conference Dec. 27, 2021, after two children were killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other children, identified as Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and 2-year-old Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

"This is truly a horrific event and especially so close to the holidays. I can't imagine what these families are going through and our thoughts and prayers are with them," said Stephen Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue.

Gollan said during a Monday evening news conference that some of the injured children are in critical condition.

Call the sheriff's office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS if you can help in the case.