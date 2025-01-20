Valdosta nonprofits open warming shelters to aid homeless amid freezing weather

Two warming shelters in Valdosta, the QUOLA Soup Kitchen and the Women’s Building, have opened to provide heat, meals, and hygiene kits during freezing temperatures.

The LAMP Homeless Shelter couldn’t operate due to staff and client illnesses.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing Tuesday, various nonprofits are stepping up to help the homeless and those still struggling with utilities after Hurricane Helene.

Two warming shelters are now open.

The QUOLA Soup Kitchen will operate 24 hours, while the Women’s Building on Patterson Street near Valdosta State University will open overnight.

Both locations offer hygiene kits, heat, and hot meals.

That isn't stopping executive director Yurshema Flanders from helping the Women's Building.

“We provided about 30 cots so far, but we have capacity for more," said Flanders. "But right now, we have prepared for 30. So hopefully that will be enough.”

For those like Kelley Saxon from the Homelessness Task Force, this effort is critical for people falling through the cracks.

“I wanted to help those who make too much for food or the supplemental assistance with food," said Saxon "They make too much for that. But then they fall in the category where they can't afford the higher prices and so they may get behind with the electricity and everything going up. Some of them don't even have heat in their home.”

QUOLA program director Erica Miller also stressed the importance of having multiple options for those in need.

“It’s great to have options, and that’s because of the lack of transportation; some people will not be able to walk to certain locations," said Miller.

These shelters will remain open for the entirety of the cold snap. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.