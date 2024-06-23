Amber Alert issued for missing 6-month-old

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an Amber Alert, Georgia's LEVI'S CALL, at the request of the Lanier County Sheriff's Office.

It has been reported that A'Marile Johnson Black, Female, 6 months old.

According to the alert, the baby was abducted on 6-22-2024 at 10:00am, by Monica Yvette Bradley.

Bradley was seen at 606 Jones St in Valdosta, Ga, unknown direction of travel. Suspect and child are believed to be traveling in 2024 Toyota Camry GA - CXW1202.

CHILD IS BELIEVED TO BE IN EXTREME DANGER If you have any information on the whereabouts of A'Marile Johnson, please contact 9-1-1 or Lanier County Sheriff's Office at 229-482-3545.

CLICK HERE for more Amber Alert information

