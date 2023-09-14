Valdosta Police searching for accused murderer who is considered armed and dangerous

Valdosta Police are searching for a man accused of murder.

Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

INCIDENT DETAILS

On September 13, 2023, at approximately 7:17 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Hudson Dockett Homes, after several citizens called E911 to report that they heard gunshots and saw a subject laying on the ground. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Marcus Antwain Crawford, 18 years of age, unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical

Services responded and transported Crawford to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the incident as a homicide. Through evidence collected at the scene, along with witness cooperation, detectives have identified Jeremiah Marquis Ke Shawn Pritchett-Rudolph, 19 years of age, as being connected to the shooting. Pritchett-Rudolph and Crawford are both from Pensacola, Florida and known to each other. This was an isolated incident.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Pritchett-Rudolph for:



Murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

Detectives have received information that Pritchett-Rudolph is still in the Lowndes County area and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him but call 911 immediately.

“This offender has made it known on social media that our department is looking for him, and he thinks it is a joke. With no regard for anyone’s safety, to include children who were outside, the offender not only shot the victim, but put numerous lives in danger. If anyone is found to be aiding Pritchett-Rudolph, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.