VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Two people were forced out of their home following a fire in Valdosta.

Firefighters say they were called to home on Lakeland Avenue Thursday around 7:28 p.m.

According to the Valdosta Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the house. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is unattended cooking.

No injuries were reported. Valdosta police and SGMC Health EMS were also on scene.