Transcripts from Ghislaine Maxwell's interview with DOJ released

The Department of Justice released transcripts and audio recordings from its interview with Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche interviewed Maxwell for two days in late July. At the time, Maxwell's attorney described the meetings as "productive."

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. She was being held and interviewed at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal correctional institution in Florida. Following the interview, she was moved to Federal Prison Camp Bryan, a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas.

The meeting came as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

Scripps News is going through the transcripts and audio. Here is a link to the documents from the DOJ.

