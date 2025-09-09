New Mexico becomes first state to offer no-cost child care to every family

New Mexico will become the first state in the nation to guarantee no-cost child care for all families, regardless of income, when the program launches Nov. 1.

The universal child care program will provide significant financial relief to families across the southwestern state.

New Mexico's Early Childhood Education and Care Department estimated families will save $12,000 on average per child each year.

The groundbreaking initiative marks a historic milestone in childcare accessibility, removing financial barriers that have traditionally prevented many families from accessing quality early childhood education and care services, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The state is also launching efforts to increase the available childcare options, including launching a campaign to recruit licensed and registered home providers and establishing a $12.7 million low-interest loan fund to construct, expand, and renovate child care facilities, with an additional $20 million requested in the state's Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

"Child care is essential to family stability, workforce participation, and New Mexico’s future prosperity," said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. "By investing in universal child care, we are giving families financial relief, supporting our economy, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow and thrive."

