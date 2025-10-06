Judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from sending National Guard to Oregon

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deploying any National Guard troops into Portland, Oregon.

The ruling, which came down late Sunday, granted California and Oregon a temporary restraining order after President Donald Trump ordered hundreds of California National Guard troops to be deployed into Portland to combat protests at an immigration processing facility.

"A federal judge BLOCKED Donald Trump’s unlawful attempt to DEPLOY 300 OF OUR NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO PORTLAND," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "The court granted our request for a Temporary Restraining Order — HALTING ANY FEDERALIZATION, RELOCATION, OR DEPLOYMENT of ANY GUARD MEMBERS TO OREGON FROM ANY STATE."

The ruling came after the same judge — who was appointed by President Donald Trump during his first term — blocked the deployment of Oregon's National Guard into Portland. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, however, has also warned that the president has threatened to deploy National Guard troops in his state from places like Texas.

"We must now start calling this what it is: Trump's invasion," Pritzker said in a statement. "It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state's military troops."

In September, Trump posted a meme on his Truth Social platform saying Chicago is "about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR" — a reference to his executive order last week aimed at renaming the Department of Defense.

In a separate post, Trump wrote: "Six people were murdered in Chicago this weekend, and 12 others were shot and are in serious condition. This would mean that over the past number of weeks, approximately 50 people were killed and hundreds were shot, many expected to die. Governor Pritzker just stated that he doesn’t want federal government help! WHY???"

The Trump administration has also dispatched National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and Louisiana plans to use National Guard troops in New Orleans — a move supported by the state’s Republican Gov. Jeff Landry.

Military members are unable to conduct law enforcement missions but can be used to provide support for officers.