Government shutdown shutters Smithsonian museums and National Zoo

The government shutdown is having a real-world impact on tourists and families in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are now closed due to a lapse in federal funding. In addition, Smithsonian research centers across the country have also been shuttered.

The Smithsonian Institution operates 21 museums, 14 education and research centers, and the National Zoo. Most Smithsonian museums are free, making them a popular destination for visitors.

Some families were unaware of the closures Monday and were seen trying to visit the National Museum of Natural History.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration begins 'reduction in force' as government shutdown continues

"I feel sorry for the people that made a vaction to come here. I mean that's the ones like you gotta be disappointed," said Danny Lee, who was traveling through the nation's captiol.

The government shutdown is now approaching two weeks.

Democrats argue that any bill to reopen the government should include enhanced tax credits under the Affordable Care Act to help lower the cost of health insurance. They warn that premiums will rise dramatically if the subsidies are not extended.

Republicans say they are open to negotiating health care policy but insist the government should reopen before those talks take place.