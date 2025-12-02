DOT threatens to shut down thousands of truck driving schools for falsifying training data

The federal Department of Transportation is threatening to shut down nearly 3,000 truck driving schools and trainers across the country if they don't comply with federal requirements.

The agency said a review found that the thousands of government-recognized programs do not comply with minimum requirements and they could be forced to close within 30 days.

The targeted schools must notify students that their certification is in jeopardy, the department said on Monday.

An additional 4,000 schools and trainers are also being warned they could face similar action.

Together, these facilities represent more than 40% of the nation's 16,000 authorized training providers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the schools are accused of falsifying training data and failing to meet curriculum standards.

The crackdown is part of the Trump administration's broader effort to ensure drivers are qualified to hold commercial licenses.