Deadly fire rips through North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin

One person died and another person was injured after a fire ripped through a North Carolina home owned by NASCAR star Denny Hamlin on Sunday.

The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department said the fire started Sunday night in the 1100 block of Blacksnake Road in Stanley, approximately 20 miles outside the city of Charlotte.

Photos shared by the department show large flames and a significant emergency response.



Local CBS affiliate WBTV reports that tax records connected the property to a company owned by Hamlin, as well as his father, Dennis Hamlin.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the fire department said on Facebook.

WBTV initially reported that two people were injured, but Gaston County, North Carolina officials later confirmed that one person died from their injuries.

Hamlin has not commented on the fire as of Monday afternoon.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Richmond, Virginia.