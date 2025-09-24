Woman sentenced over 4 years for trying to auction Elvis Presley's Graceland home in fraud scheme

A Missouri woman who attempted to defraud Elvis Presley's family by trying to auction off Graceland was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Lisa Findley, 54, hatched a plot to sell the King of Rock and Roll's historic home in Tennessee through an elaborate fraud scheme.

Using a fake name tied to a fake company, she contacted the Presley family about six months after Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023, claiming that she had borrowed nearly $4 million from a private lender and used Graceland as collateral for the loan.

According to NBC News, which has investigated this case, Findley forged documents to attempt a foreclosure sale for the 13-acre estate in May 2024 — but it was halted by a judge after actor Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter and Elvis' granddaughter, sued.

Keough inherited the trust and ownership of the home after her mother's death.

The entire thing was a hoax, which Findley reportedly admitted to later. NBC News reported that Findley is "a grandmother with a decadeslong history of romance rip-offs, forged checks and bank fraud."

RELATED STORY | Self-proclaimed scammer claims involvement in foreclosure scheme targeting Elvis' Graceland estate

Authorities charged Findley last year, and she accepted a plea deal in February, according to NBC News.

Graceland, located in Memphis, serves as both Elvis Presley's former home and his final resting place. The property has been a major tourist attraction and cultural landmark since opening to the public in 1982.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.