Active shooter reported at Villanova University; campus urged to shelter in place

Authorities are investigating reports of an active shooter Thursday evening on the campus of Villanova University — located about 15 miles outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Students and people in the area are being urged to shelter in place and to lock and barricade all doors. Additional reports advise the public to stay away from the law school as the situation unfolds.

"I am monitoring the developments surrounding an active shooter at Villanova University and praying for the safety of all involved," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a statement.

Video shared on social media showed crowds of people being rushed into buildings. At this time, there is no word yet on whether anyone has been injured but authorities are continuing to investigate and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

According to The Associated Press, new student orientation at the school began Thursday and classes for the fall semester are scheduled to start on Monday.

Villanova University is a private Catholic University that got heightened attention earlier this year, as it's the college Pope Leo XIV attended.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.