Manhunt continues for suspect in Montana bar shooting that left 4 people dead

Authorities are still searching for the suspect in a tragic shooting that left four people dead at a bar in southwestern Montana on Friday.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Michael Paul Brown, who lived next door to The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana. The military veteran reportedly entered the bar with a rifle and opened fire without any apparent motive, killing three patrons and a bartender.



"Our suspect is still at large," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Sunday at a press conference. "I'll go ahead and say this right now, we have tremendous cooperation from Homeland Security, from our federal partners, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal Service. We want to find this guy. This is a dangerous individual who has committed an absolutely heinous crime against this community and these victims."

WATCH | Montana Attorney General Knudsen provides update on Anaconda shooting



Family members of Brown have indicated that he has faced mental health challenges for years. He was last seen driving a 2007 white Ford F-150 pickup with Montana license plates DTY493 in the area west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to Brown's arrest, though authorities said that amount could go up.

"We have gotten multiple, multiple assets up. We are exploring every option here," Knudsen said. "Could he have committed suicide or be dead? Yup. But we are acting under the assumption that he is alive, well, armed and extremely dangerous."