Lawyer claims prison staff attempted to kill R. Kelly with medication overdose

Lawyers for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly said he was rushed to the hospital following an alleged attack on his life, just days after they filed an emergency request for him to be released to home detention.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, is currently serving multiple decades-long sentences in New York and Chicago after convictions for sex trafficking and abuse of minors.

According to Court TV, his attorney, Beau Brindley, filed an emergency motion for temporary furlough last week that claimed prison officials were plotting to murder the singer.

In an addendum to the motion filed this week, Brindley alleged that "within hours of the filing of our motion... retaliation began."

The filing states Kelly was moved into solitary confinement where spiders crawled over him while he slept, and he was unable to communicate with his attorneys, according to Court TV.

Court documents stated Kelly was placed in solitary confinement on June 10 and brought his medications with him. Later that night, prison personnel allegedly gave him additional medication, which he took.

On June 13, Kelly reported waking up feeling faint and dizzy, seeing "black spots in his vision" before passing out after crawling to his cell door. He was then transported by ambulance to Duke University Hospital, Court TV reported.

Kelly was reportedly hospitalized for two days following what his attorney described as a medication overdose that threatened his life, Court TV said. While at the hospital, Kelly claims doctors found blood clots in both his legs and lungs and scheduled surgery.

"Within an hour, officers with guns came into his hospital room and removed Mr. Kelly," Brindley said in the filing. "He was taken from the hospital against his will and against the directives of doctors."

Kelly was returned to FCI Butner, the prison in North Carolina where he is serving his sentence. Court TV said the filing claims he was placed back in solitary confinement rather than the prison's medical facility and was denied an extra blanket.

Prosecutors have responded to Brindley's filing by urging the judge to dismiss and strike the motion, arguing that the Chicago court lacks jurisdiction over a prison 800 miles away, reported Court TV.

"This is the behavior of an abuser and master manipulator on display," prosecutors wrote.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.