Judge dismisses juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial over conflicting statements, reports say

A juror in the ongoing federal criminal trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs was dismissed by the judge Monday morning over discrepancies about where he lives, according to multiple reports.
According to NBC, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror No. 6, identified only as a 41-year-old Black male, because he had "concerns about his candor and whether he shaded answers to get on and stay on the panel."
The juror had been inconsistent in his answers about where he lived, whether it was in New York City or with his girlfriend in New Jersey, according to NBC.
CNN reported the juror originally said he lived in the Bronx with his fiancée and baby during the jury selection period. However, during an inquiry last week, the juror told the court they lived in New Jersey, and he stayed with an aunt in the Bronx during the week for work.
RELATED STORY | Kanye West shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his federal criminal trial
Subramanian reportedly said he considered the dismissal over the weekend.
The defense team had argued that dismissing the juror would lessen the diversity of the jury, but CNN reported that Subramanian said letting that be a factor in his decision would have been “improper.”
The alternate juror who will replace Juror No. 6 is a 57-year-old white male accountant from Westchester County, according to NBC.
Combs is on trial for charges of sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty.
PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE:
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend sobs in court, saying he ignored her pleas to end sex marathons
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs feared footage of him beating his girlfriend would ruin his career, witness says
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-aide says she was 'brainwashed' when she sent loving texts after alleged rape
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says the job gave her severe PTSD, preventing her from working
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says fear of being killed kept her from reporting alleged rapes
- Former stylist says Cassie's outfits needed approval from Sean 'Diddy' Combs
- Ex-assistant tells of cleaning up booze, drugs and baby oil after Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ sex marathons
- Kid Cudi expected to testify in Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal criminal trial
- 'I can't get out:' Witnesses say Sean 'Diddy' Combs controlled every part of Cassie's life
- Cassie's husband Alex Fine releases statement as her testimony in Combs trial concludes
- Cassie's testimony against Sean 'Diddy' Combs ends after days of detailing abuse
- Diddy's lawyers paint his 'freak offs' as a swinger lifestyle fueled by mutual drug use with Cassie
- Cassie claims 'Diddy' told her he wanted to blow up Kid Cudi's car in second day of trial testimony
- Baby oil, Glade candles, prostitutes: Cassie details 'freak offs' in Diddy's sex trafficking trial
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial opens with graphic testimony