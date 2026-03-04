Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

House panel votes to subpoena AG Pam Bondi in Epstein probe

Bondi has faced growing criticism over her handling of the Epstein files.
The House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi as part of its investigation into the handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The vote was 24-19, with five Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the measure. The subpoena was introduced by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace.

Bondi has faced growing criticism over her handling of the Epstein files. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department is required to release investigative materials in its possession related to Epstein.

The department has made millions of documents public as required by the law. However, many of the records contain extensive redactions, some victims’ names have been revealed and millions of additional documents have yet to be released.

"We want to know where all the audio and video footage is from ALL of the pinhole cameras at every Epstein property," said Congresswoman Mace. "What about the 'Lolita Express'? Where is the footage? If Epstein had as many cameras as has been reported, what has been released to the public is only a fraction of what exists. So who has them? Who is hiding them? The victims of this horrific global network deserve justice, and the American people deserve the truth. We will not stop until we get both."

Mace suggested a cover-up is occurring and vowed to get to the bottom of it.

"There are millions more documents out there, and we want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice," she said.

Bondi testified before the House Judiciary Committee in February, where she was pressed on the Epstein files.

With accusers of Epstein watching from the hearing room, Bondi defended the DOJ’s handling of the files.

