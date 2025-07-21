Authorities still searching for 2 people after Oregon waterfall accident

Rescuers in central Oregon continued to search Monday for two people who are presumed dead two days after going missing in a fatal waterfall accident, authorities said.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon when a group was swept over Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River, about 10 miles from Bend. One person died at the scene and three were rescued from the river.

Divers, boats, drones and dogs were deployed Monday as part of search and rescue operations on the river, said Jason Carr, spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. The two people missing are likely deceased due to the unlikelihood of surviving the 15-foot (5-meter) falls and rapids, he said.

“The whitewater lasts for a pretty decent stretch. So this isn’t just like, ‘oh, it’s a quick falls and it’s over,’” Carr said, noting the cold temperature and rocks in the swift water. “It’s a pretty lengthy cascade of rushing water.”

Detectives were working to determine how the group was swept over the falls and how those rescued were able to survive.

“The presumption is that the three to survive did not go through the falls because the chances of them living through that are almost slim to none,” Carr said.

The group was floating down the river but the type of flotation devices they were using have not been confirmed, Carr said.

People recreating on that area of the river normally exit at the Dillon Falls day use area, as the waterfall is just around the bend, Carr said. Signs along the river warn of the hazardous waterfall ahead.

The three people rescued had minor wounds such as scrapes and bruises and were able to get out of the rescue boat on their own and walk. They were transported to a local hospital to ensure they had no other injuries, Carr said.

Officials have yet to release the identities of those in the group.

The Deschutes River, which runs through Bend, is popular in summer for rafting, inner tube floating, kayaking, paddle boarding and other water activities.

