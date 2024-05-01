Threat 'neutralized' after active shooting situation outside Wisconsin middle school

Students at a Wisconsin middle school are being reunified with their families after the district said an active shooter threat was neutralized.

The first report of a threat came in around noon Central Time. About a half-hour later, the Mount Horeb Area School District said the individual was neutralized and had not breached the entryway. The district added that there are no reports of individuals being harmed at its middle school, "with the exception of the alleged assailant."

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we’re so grateful for our first responders," the district said in a post on Facebook.

The school was initially placed on what was described as a "hard lockdown" after the incident. The district said that would allow for authorities to sweep the school and make sure there were no other threats.

"An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects," the district stated.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles west of Madison.