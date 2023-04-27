US Long jumper stripped of national title over positive marijuana test

U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been forced to forfeit her indoor national title and serve a one-month suspension after testing positive for marijuana earlier this year.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced the punishment Tuesday for the 23-year-old, saying she tested positive for THC, a chemical found in cannabis and hashish.

The positive test came from a sample that was collected at the Track and Field indoor championships on Feb. 17, the same day she won the long jump title.

While her suspension concluded last week, USADA has also disqualified all of Davis-Woodhall's competitive results obtained on and subsequent to Feb. 17, which includes the forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) classifies THC in a special category that allows for a reduced suspension if an athlete complies with several requirements.

"Davis-Woodhall’s period of ineligibility was reduced to one month because her use of cannabis occurred out-of-competition and was unrelated to sport performance, and because she successfully completed a substance of abuse treatment program regarding her use of cannabis," USADA said in a statement.

Davis-Woodhall, who is also a hurdler, competes out of the University of Texas and placed sixth in the women's long jump final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

There has been much debate in recent years over whether THC should remain on the list of banned substances, after U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was stripped of her 100-meter title and banned from competing in the 2021 Olympics due to a positive test.

WADA sets the rules for international competition, but USADA said it will continue to advocate to the agency that marijuana should be treated in a "fairer and more effective way."

SEE MORE: US runner Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for positive marijuana test

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com