US-Canada border crossings closed as FBI investigates bridge explosion

The FBI is actively investigating a vehicle explosion at a checkpoint on the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls.

The border crossing linking the United States and Canada has been shut down following the incident involving a vehicle coming into the U.S., according to local officials.

An official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said that two people were found dead in the vehicle that exploded.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been briefed on the situation and is closely monitoring developments.

“I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” Hochul said on X.

Hochul also stated that the New York State Police are actively working with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into New York.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been briefed on the situation, and said in a statement obtained by CTV News Toronto that he's in contact with U.S. officials and that Canadian authorities are "fully engaged and providing all necessary support."

Trudeau also said that additional security measures have been brought to all border crossings across Canada.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission says that all four of its crossings — Rainbow, Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge — are now closed due to the incident.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, and he and his team are closely following any developments.

While there's no further information on the extent of the damage, images and videos shared on social media depict a security booth damaged by flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

