Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his golf club, FBI says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A suspect is in the Palm Beach County Jail after the FBI said former President Donald Trump was the subject of "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club near West Palm Beach.

NBC News reported the person in custody is Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, citing three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said.

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Trump International Golf Club while the former president was playing a round of golf, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

"[A Secret Service agent] was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engage that individual," Bradshaw said.

The suspect was about 300 yards to 500 yards away from Trump and hiding in shrubbery while the former president played golf on a nearby hole.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw discusses investigation

AK-style rifle recovered after shots fired near Trump golf course

The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV. Bradshaw said a witness spotted the suspect "running out of the bushes" and getting into a black Nissan. The sheriff said the witness was able to take a photo of the vehicle and the license plate.

"We were able to get a hit on that vehicle on I-95 as it was headed into Martin County," Bradshaw said.

Deputies later spotted the vehicle and pulled it over, taking a man into custody, the sheriff said. Bradshaw said the witness positively identified the man as the same person he saw running out of the bushes at Trump's golf course.

An AK-style firearm with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, according to Bradshaw. No injuries were reported.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office An AK-47-style rifle, two bags and a GoPro were recovered in bushes near Trump International Golf Club near West Palm Beach.

Male Suspect in Custody at Palm Beach County Jail

I-95 North at State Road 714 is back open after hours of closures when the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle and took a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

At a Martin County news conference earlier Sunday, Sheriff William Snyder confirmed the apprehension of a vehicle and arrest of a male suspect.

"We got it safely stopped, and got the driver in custody," Snyder said.

Snyder added that the lone driver of the car was not armed when he was taken out of the car, and the FBI is working to get a warrant for the car and bring it back to the Palm Beach County office.

(AP Photo/Stephanie Matat) Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

The Martin County sheriff said the suspect's demeanor was calm, not displaying much emotion and did not question the apprehension.

Trump's campaign sent this statement out Sunday afternoon following reported gunshots near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff's Office A black SUV was pulled over and a suspect was taken into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in the statement.

Trump posts on social media about incident

In an email to supporters, Trump said: “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

“Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” the former president said.

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, Bradshaw said. There are several areas around the perimeter of the property where golfers are visible from the fence line. Secret Service agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs generally secure the area several holes ahead and behind Trump when he golfs. Agents also usually bring an armored vehicle onto the course to quickly shelter Trump should a threat arise.

Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago after incident at golf course

Former President Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago after 'apparent assassination attempt"

NBC News reported that acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe is headed to Florida following the incident, two U.S. Secret Service officials said.

On Monday night, he was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency live on the social media site X for the launch of his sons’ crypto platform. Trump planned a town hall Tuesday in Flint, Michigan, with his former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, followed by a rally Wednesday on New York’s Long Island.

Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast swing that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser. His campaign had not advised about any public plans for Trump on Sunday. He often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at the club, one of three he owns in the state.

Roughly two months ago, Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.