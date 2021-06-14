Monday morning Tropics Check (06/14/2021)

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three separate areas across the Atlantic Basin for potential development in the next 5 days.

The first is in the Bay of Campeche and SW Gulf of Mexico. Moisture is gathering in the Bay of Campeche which will have a better chance to develop later this week. This broad area of low pressure will slowly drift NNE and have better potential for development in a few days. Regardless of development, this should increase local moisture and rain chances by the weekend into next week as tropical moisture spread along the Gulf Coast.

There is another area of low pressure just off the coast of the Carolinas. This system is becoming more defined and acquiring tropical characteristics as it moves NE. This system is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next two days, but will stay in the Atlantic and have no local impact to our forecast.

Another tropical wave just came off the west coast of Africa that has low development odds in the next 5 days. Gradual development of this system is possible during the next few days before a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds limit any chance of formation while the wave is over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean late week.

The next names on the list are Bill, Claudette, and Danny.

