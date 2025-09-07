Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Young girl killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. — A child is dead after a single vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday evening. It happened near the NW Elizabeth Sims Loop.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 32-year-old woman from Jasper was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 90, just after 6 p.m., when the car veered off the road. Troopers say the vehicle then crossed over the eastbound lanes, ultimately hitting a tree on the shoulder of the highway.

Two children were in the car with the driver. A 9-year-old girl, also from Jasper, died from her injuries. A 5-year-old girl was critically injured and taken to the hospital. The driver was also seriously injured in the crash.

The FHP crash report indicates that both girls were either in child safety seats or wearing seatbelts, but the driver was not.

This is a developing story.

