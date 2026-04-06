Three teenagers dead after fatal car crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are working a crash with multiple fatalities.

According to FHP, 4 teens were in a car when it hit a tree.

Three died as a result of the crash: two males, ages 17 and 18, and one female, age 17.

The fourth victim, a 16-year-old female, is in critical condition.

According to Franklin County Sheriff, AJ Smith, part of Highway 65 will be closed for hours while emergency crews work the area.

FHP says the vehicle the victims were driving were not from the state.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

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