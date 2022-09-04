One person dead following traffic incident in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Saturday night in the area of U.S. Highway 27 north of County Road 137 in Suwannee County.

According to the FHP report, at 8:40 p.m. a sports utility vehicle driven by a 48-year-old woman of O’Brien was traveling south on US-27.

For an unknown reason, a pedestrian and bicycle were in the southbound lane as the SUV approached.

According to the report, the SUV struck the bicycle and pedestrian, who was not riding the bike at the time.

The report says the pedestrian, a 56-year-old man of Old Town, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP says the incident remains under investigation.