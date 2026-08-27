Heavy traffic expected as FSU, FAMU host home games this weekend in Tallahassee

CITY HERE, Fla. Ga. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said drivers should prepare for this Saturday when Florida State University (FSU) and Florida A&M (FAMU) both play at home.

According to officials, FSU and FAMU will host home games on the same day three times this season on Aug. 29, Sept. 26 and Oct. 31.

During those events, officers said drivers should expect heavier traffic around both campuses and downtown, particularly along Tennessee Street, Pensacola Street, South Monroe Street, Gaines Street, Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue.

For FAMU home games, police said traffic patterns will shift around Bragg Memorial Stadium, with road closures beginning two hours before kickoff.

For FSU home games, officials said officers will manage traffic around Doak Campbell Stadium before and after games. Pensacola Street and several other surrounding roads will also have temporary traffic changes and restrictions.

Drivers who are not attending the game should expect delays in the area and consider alternative routes. For more information on road closures and alternative routes, click here.

Police said fans attending either university's home games are encouraged to arrive early, allow extra travel time, and follow the directions of law enforcement officers managing traffic.

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