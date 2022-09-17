Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Sept. 18

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for manhole adjustments. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signalization and striping operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads: Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. Outside lanes will remain open as construction continues on the bridge.

- between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. Outside lanes will remain open as construction continues on the bridge. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction activities.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Sept. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for striping operations.