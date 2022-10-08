Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 9

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.