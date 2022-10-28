Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 30

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gulf County:
- U.S. 98 Bridge Rehabilitation over Gulf County Canal Bridge – Contractors will begin work on the bridge Tuesday, Nov. 1. The traveling public can expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 5 for construction operations.
Leon County:
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work.
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Sunday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.
- U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction operations.
- U.S. 319 from Wakulla County Line to South Oak Ridge Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 for milling and resurfacing operations.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow crews to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone.