Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 30

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gulf County:

U.S. 98 Bridge Rehabilitation over Gulf County Canal Bridge – Contractors will begin work on the bridge Tuesday, Nov. 1. The traveling public can expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 5 for construction operations.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Sunday, Oct. 31 through Thursday, Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for construction operations.

U.S. 319 from Wakulla County Line to South Oak Ridge Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 for milling and resurfacing operations.

Wakulla County: