Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 2

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Leon County:
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work.
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for striping operations.
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.