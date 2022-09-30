Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 2

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, Oct. 2 through Friday, Oct. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for striping operations.