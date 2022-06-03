Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 5

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Franklin County:

U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation over Ochlockonee River Bridge - Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Friday, June 3 for concrete operations.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Sunday, June 5 through Thursday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for paving operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 for striping operations.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 for striping operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 5 through Thursday, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 371 (Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road) Resurfacing from West of Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on the following days:

Orange Avenue from Capital Circle (S.R. 263) to Lake Bradford Road - Sunday, June 5 through Thursday, June 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Lake Bradford Road from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive - North and southbound outside lanes, Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.