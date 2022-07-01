Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area along with Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ending 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Jackson County:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Interstate 10 to U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane shifts Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 for striping operations.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Franklin County:

U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation Over Ochlockonee River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, July 6 for pavement coring operations.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation Over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, July 5, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for construction operations. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during this time.

U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Routine Maintenance near 4th Street Southwest – Motorists will encounter a detour on the southbound portion of U.S. 27, Friday, July 8, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway repairs.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

State Road (S.R.) 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7 for signalization work.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, July 7 for signalization work.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Coleman Street (S.R. 366) northbound outside lane, Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations.

Lake Bradford Road from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) southbound outside lane, Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Wakulla County: